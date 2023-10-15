When Stanwell Park teenager Hamish Bell rode his $14,000 motorbike to school for the first time, he never expected to return to find it stolen.
"It didn't feel real, it was just sickening," Hamish said.
"I couldn't eat for a couple of days."
The 16-year-old parked his KTM motorbike and chained it behind the Bulli High School hall on Tuesday, October 10.
When he returned after school to the grass alleyway off Ursula Rd at 3.15pm the motorbike was gone.
"A builder came up to me and told me it was ridden off at one o'clock and they saw two guys take it," Hamish said.
Hamish and his family hope the 150 EXC model can be returned by the thieves to where it was parked.
"We don't care about any kind of penalty, he just wants the bike back," his mum Jenny Bell said.
The bassist from the Illawarra alternative rock band Zion had spent six months saving up for the motorbike with some support from his family.
The year 11 student had the motorbike for only two months before it was stolen.
"[I enjoy] just being able to go through the bush and it's the adrenaline going fast and stuff up the hills and a bit of exercise as well," Hamish said.
Mrs Bell said her son said he's not sure if he wants to ride anymore.
"I said 'Don't let them win in that aspect as well. Not only taking the bike but your love of riding'," Mrs Bell said.
Mrs Bell was concerned when Hamish lost his appetite as he has type-one diabetes but said he has forced himself to eat.
"He's lost a bit of joy I think and trust in people," Mrs Bell said.
The family thought they had insured the motorbike only to realise they forgot to process it after the receiving the initial quote.
Anyone with information in relation to the stolen motorbike is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
