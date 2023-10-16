The Mercury in 1995: Shellharbour to get its own movie theatre

Shellharbour residents found they could soon get their own cinema complex.
Sydney-based developer Schroders proposed the six-screen cinema as part of a larger development on vacant land across from Shellharbour Square.
The proposed development also included restaurants, offices, 12 bulky goods retailers and a 24-hour service station.
But it was the promise of a cinema that had Shellharbour Mayor Cec Glenholmes excited.
"If the proposal goes ahead Shellharbour residents will no longer have to travel to Wollongong and Warrawong to go to the moves," Mayor Glenholmes said.
"We have waited a long time to see something like this. Not only will it increase the level of services but it has the potential to create a lot of jobs."
A development application had been lodged with Shellharbour City Council but a spokesman for the developer said the buildings that formed part of it could change.
