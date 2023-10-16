Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama councillor blocks e-scooter 'menace' from coming to town

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While an e-scooter trial has started in Wollongong one Kiama councillor doesn't want to see them in his neck of the woods. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
While an e-scooter trial has started in Wollongong one Kiama councillor doesn't want to see them in his neck of the woods. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Kiama councillor Matt Brown doesn't want to see the "menace" of e-scooters in the coastal town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.