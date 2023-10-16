Kiama councillor blocks e-scooter 'menace' from coming to town

Kiama councillor Matt Brown doesn't want to see the "menace" of e-scooters in the coastal town.
Cr Brown has tabled a notice of motion at Tuesday night's Kiama Municipal Council that supported the law banning e-scooters in NSW and that there was no intention of changing it.
He said the need to clear the air on the council's stance came from the introduction of a state-government sanctioned e-scooter trial in Wollongong.
It was also prompted by a local media report in e-scooters, which included "divergent opinion" from several councillors, where the idea of public feedback was suggested.
"I just wanted to make it clear there will be no e-scooters in Kiama," Cr Brown said.
"It's making it clear that while they are being trialled in Wollongong and it's not going to be happening in Kiama.
"We don't need a trial in Kiama. We just need to make it very clear that e-sccoters are a menace and they won't be a good fit for Kiama.
"I don't want to see people getting hurt here. I also don't want to see the inconvenience of visitors and locals with e-scooters zipping around the place."
Cr Brown said the Kiama CBD and surrounding streets were not suitable - or safe - for e-scooters.
"Our footpaths are already quite crowded, so are our roads," he said.
"We have some very steep hills right in the busy areas and e-scooters trying to get up them will struggle. E-scooters coming down them will be in a lot of strife."
