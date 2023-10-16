The University of Wollongong has lowered its flags to half-mast following the defeat of the Voice to Parliament proposal, as Indigenous leaders across the country participate in a week of silence.
More than 60 per cent of Australians voted 'no' to the Voice in Saturday's referendum, rejecting the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through the formation of a permanent advisory body.
A statement backed by numerous Indigenous organisations and leaders released on Saturday called for a week of silence and the lowering of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags to half-mast.
"The referendum was a chance for newcomers to show a long-refused grace and gratitude and to acknowledge that the brutal dispossession of our people underwrote their every advantage in this country," the statement said.
Dr Jodi Edwards, a Yuin woman with a kinship connection to Dharawal Country, said for now the community would take time "nurturing our flames" and would "create a cultural burn for a better future".
"Like the millions of stars in Father Sky we shine with the millions of voices who stood with us recognising our ancestors, recognising our elders, recognising our children and grandchildren and we will continue to drive change," Dr Edwards said.
UOW vice-chancellor and president Professor Patricia Davidson reaffirmed the university's support for constitutional reform.
"This result does not change the University of Wollongong's strong commitment to First Nations staff and students, and our ongoing support for the process of truth-telling and constitutional reform that underpins the Uluru Statement from the Heart," Professor Davidson said.
"I have been inspired and motivated by the passion of our UOW community for truth, justice and human rights.
"It is with this collective commitment that we need to move forward."
Kiama councillors had resolved to support the Voice, but Kiama Municipal Council has confirmed it will not lower its flags.
Kiama councillors voted eight to one in July to support the Voice proposal - with Cr Mark Croxford the only dissenting councillor - and reaffirmed support for the Uluru Statement.
Wollongong City Council and Shellharbour City Council did not respond to questions before publication, but both councils also supported the Voice.
The flags in front of the Wollongong council building in Burelli Street remained at full-mast late on Monday afternoon.
