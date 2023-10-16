Illawarra Mercury
Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander flags lowered after Voice loss

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 16 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
The University of Wollongong has lowered its flags to half-mast following the defeat of the Voice to Parliament proposal, as Indigenous leaders across the country participate in a week of silence.

