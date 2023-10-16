Illawarra Mercury
Hung jury in Brownsville man Stephen Allen Fenn's cocaine in 'moist chocolate cake' box trial

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:19pm
Stephen Fenn leaving Wollongong courthouse with lawyer Patrick Schmidt last week. Picture by ACM
Stephen Fenn leaving Wollongong courthouse with lawyer Patrick Schmidt last week. Picture by ACM

The trial of an ex-soldier accused of possessing 300 grams of cocaine delivered to his Brownsville home in Cadbury "moist chocolate cake" boxes has resulted in a hung jury.

