After seven years of waiting Sydney's IMAX is finally open

It's taken seven years, but IMAX Sydney has finally opened giving Illawarra residents one of the world's largest cinema screens on their doorstep.
The cinema has been under construction since 2016 and sits inside the new W-hotel in Darling Harbour.
The project was delayed after construction ownership issues and COVID-19 pushed the project's finish date back.
Complete with a 692 square meter screen, the cinema opened its doors on October 11 with Taylor Swift The Eras Tour and Avatar among the first screenings.
"The opening of IMAX Sydney showcases EVT's commitment to bringing world class entertainment experiences to Australia. With Laser by IMAX, our new seating options and our food and beverage offering, we are setting a new benchmark for immersive cinema entertainment that captivates the senses," said Jane Hastings, CEO of EVT.
The cinema has Laser by IMAX technology, and uses film shot with the world's highest-quality cameras. EVT promises "crystal-clear laser projection and cutting-edge precision sound, ensuring each frame is a marvel for the senses".
Tickets to watch a movie at the IMAX cost $38 for adults and $25 for children.
There are four seating options including the traditional cinema seat, full recliner, a couples recliner and a private box for four.
