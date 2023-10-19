Why does this 2-bedder in Warrawong come with a $2.5m price tag?

The oft-maligned suburb of Warrawong is nonetheless a location that Mercury property readers seemingly can't get enough of.
This week was no exception.
From the street it looks like another property, and even has two bedrooms and kitchen facilities.
However, it's the commercial zoning and potential for 30 apartments on the site that is attracting developers and big bucks.
Selling agent, Domain Illawarra Real Estate's Ali Yagmur said the property at 17 Greene Street was attracting early interest from a mix of Illawarra and Sydney developers.
The size of the block (1268 square metres), height limit (24 metres) and frontage are ensuring the site is being looked at by developers.
It's also why it has a price guide of $2.5 million.
A coastal cottage originally built as Coledale Scout Hall in the 1950s is on the market.
Being marketed as one of the last remaining original cottages in Coledale, the absolute beachfront home sits on a corner block with a 17.7-metre frontage.
The three-bedroom home sits on 449 square metres.
Take a video tour of the home.
Residents can have their say on a proposed new 32-townhouse development at Kanahooka.
A development application has been lodged for the construction of the housing development at 122 Kanahooka Road.
The proposal is for the construction of a new residential multi-dwelling development incorporating 32 two-storey townhouses, associated communal open space, landscaping, service infrastructure and drainage works.
There has also been plenty of exciting auction activity throughout the Illawarra.
The value of a fully renovated property was again realised when a Barrack Heights home was the subject of a hard-fought auction.
The home being dubbed "like a Bali oasis" appeared to have also been key to its appeal.
The selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
Meanwhile, there were emotional scenes as two first home buyers fought it out for a Unanderra property.
The groups engaged in competitive bidding during the fast-paced proceedings.
Properties in Kiama Downs, Wombarra and Lake Heights also went under the hammer, as detailed in this week's Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. With gardens and a pool area that are reminiscent of a five-star resort, this stunning home will give you holiday vibes every day.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
