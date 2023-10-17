Collecting Barbie dolls and teddy bears isn't just for children, in fact dozens of grown adults meet once a month in the Illawarra to play with their dolls and they're celebrating 40 years of doing so this week.
The Wollongong Doll Club is holding their annual fair day on Saturday October 21 at Dapto Ribbonwood Centre to showcase some of their member's collections of rare and unique dolls and craft, while many will also be available for sale.
Other attractions include craft, jewellery, toys, vintage and collectable items, free doll valuations plus a bear photo booth.
There will also be a selection of limited edition Barbie's on show.
Founding member and now secretary Rosemary Bowden remembers answering an advertisement listed in the Mercury in 1982, looking other like-minded people who were into the hobby. Today there are around 70 enthusiasts still part of the club.
"I particularly like bears," Mrs Bowden said. "I find their history interesting, all have a story to tell."
This week's fair will celebrate the club's milestone, as well as display a visual history of dolls from porcelain faces and curly hair, to the 1950s "cabin crew" doll named "Sindy", to dozens of bears and toys who have been revived through the club's doll hospital.
"The ladies might do them up or dress them up and sell them to raise money for charity," Mrs Bowden said. "This reuse and recycle initiative also reduces the goods going to landfill."
Adult admission is $5, children are free with a paying adult. Profits raised will be donated to charity.
The Doll, Bear, Craft & Collectable Fair is on at Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, 9.30am to 4pm, Saturday October 21.
