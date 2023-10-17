Top up your bookshelves and raise vital funds for Lifeline Advertising Feature

Lifeline's Big Book Fair book team leader, Darren Murphy, with the rare journals Transactions of the Royal Society in Edinburgh. Picture supplied

Not only is Lifeline's Big Book Fair the place for book lovers to stock up on some literature and grab a bargain, but it also gives you the chance to purchase a rare or vintage title.

Lifeline South Coast Big Book Fair co-ordinator, Alicia Ferderer said they currently have an incomplete set of 31 books titled Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

"The Scottish based scientific journal has been published since the 18th century. It published articles based on various aspects of science, mathematics and more recently earth sciences," Alicia said.

"We will take Volume 2 (1790), Volume 3 (1794) and Volume 4 (1798) only to the Fair to minimise handling of these rare and fragile books with dates starting from 1788 through to 1921."

The journals are expected to sell for $300 each.

Other titles in the 'Something Special' section include Sydney in 1848 by Joseph Fowles (thought to be first edition), 1848 and Three Expeditions into the Interior of Eastern Australia by Major T.L. Mitchell. 1838 these books come with a price tag of $1000.

However, if you are just looking to top up your bookshelves there are over 90,000 books for sale, many of which will only set you back a few dollars.

There will be more than 90,000 pre-loved books for sale.

There is something for everyone with over 50 categories to choose from including children's books, fiction, history, art and biographies.

"Each Big Book Fair event is a chance to spread our love of reading far and wide, save books from landfill and raise vital funds for Lifeline South Coast," Alicia said.



"What's more, your second-hand book purchases help to deliver essential crisis support and suicide prevention services within the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and South Coast."

The Book Fair wouldn't be possible without the support of volunteers who have been busy cleaning, categorising and pricing the huge range of donated books.

Located at Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley, the Big Book Fair will begin on Thursday, October 19 with a VIP opening night exclusive to Lifeline's Book Lovers Subscribers. Sign up at lifelinesouthcoast.org.au/book-lovers-club/ to receive an invitation and beat the crowds.

It will open to the public on October 20-22. Entry is via a gold coin donation. Both cash and eftpos are accepted for purchases.

WHEN:



Thurs, Oct 19 - VIP opening night

Fri, Oct 20 - 9am-5pm

Sat, Oct 21 - 9am-5pm

Sun, Oct 22 - 9am-4pm

WHERE:



Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley.

MORE: