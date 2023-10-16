Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Projects in Figtree, Towradgi pick up six-figure government funding packages

By Newsroom
Updated October 16 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This file photo shows The Avenue in Figtree back in 2005 when rain caused chaos. Picture by Orland Chiodo
This file photo shows The Avenue in Figtree back in 2005 when rain caused chaos. Picture by Orland Chiodo

The best part of $1 million will go toward two Wollongong projects aimed at improving public and community assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.