Projects in Figtree, Towradgi pick up six-figure government funding packages

The best part of $1 million will go toward two Wollongong projects aimed at improving public and community assets.
A stormwater culvert at The Avenue Figtree and Towradgi Surf Club will receive a new roof thanks to funding from the Australian and NSW governments.
Member for Wollongong, Paul Scully MP, announced $616,537 for the "debris control structure" in Figtree and 300,000 for a replacement roof for Towradgi's surf club.
Mr Scully said that given the impact that debris had had on the severity of flooding in Figtree, the new structure will help deal with the impacts of severe weather events.
The surf club will not only have its roof replaced but remedial work also will be done on the male amenities.
The need to replace the roof was identified when the club sought to install solar panels, Mr Scully said and will set up the club facilities for the future.
Meanwhile, Wollongong City Council has shared $400,000 between eight projects pitched by local sporting clubs and associations.
Bulli, Figtree and Coledale Waves football clubs received $133,000 between them, Port Kembla Junior Rugby League Football Club $40,000, Illawarra Basketball Association just over $100,000, Wollongong Vikings almost $125,000 for security fencing and carpark upgrades.
