Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong trainer here to show you how to turn your dog into a snake detector

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
October 16 2023 - 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a way to turn your family dog from potential snake bite victim into a snake saviour, according to one canine expert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.