People are urged to stay out of the water as strong winds and hazardous surf hit the Illawarra.
The warnings are for Tuesday, October 17, with surf and swell conditions expected to be hazardous for coastal activities including rock fishing, boating and swimming.
The warning come after wind gusts of 87km/h were recorded in Albion Park, 82km/h in Bellambi and 61km/h in Kiama on Sunday.
SES volunteers were deployed to 102 incidents across NSW during Sunday's wild weather, with 29 in the metropolitan area, 27 in south-eastern parts of the state and 13 in northern NSW.
People are urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage. Anyone on the water should wear a lifejacket.
Boaters are urged to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.
