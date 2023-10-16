Illawarra Mercury
Pride of Illawarra shine in NSW's Hockey One League campaign openers

By Tony de Souza
Updated October 17 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:20am
Albion Park's Maddi Smith was a standout for NSW Pride on Saturday. Picture - NSW Pride
NSW Pride teams started their title defences with wins over the Blaze in round two of the Hockey One League in Brisbane on Saturday.

