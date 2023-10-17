A man has died in a horror motorcycle accident in Mount Keira.
Emergency services were called to Harry Graham Drive at 7.40am on Tuesday, October 17, after a southbound motorcyclist crashed.
"The rider was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"Officers attached to Wollongong Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident."
Wollongong City Council trucks were brought in to close the road to traffic, with Police Rescue crews arriving on scene just before 11am.
The road is a popular route for motorcyclists in the area.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Wollongong police have called on anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
