Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli surf lifesaver and swimmer Chelsea Jones receives Sport Australia Hall of Fame scholarship

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Surf Life Saving Club representatives Chelsea Jones and Tim McLaren at Monday's official Sport Australia Hall of Fame presentation in Sydney. Picture - Bulli SLSC
Bulli Surf Life Saving Club representatives Chelsea Jones and Tim McLaren at Monday's official Sport Australia Hall of Fame presentation in Sydney. Picture - Bulli SLSC

While most athletes enjoy the rare opportunity to kick up their feet after a long campaign, there is no such thing as an off-season for Chelsea Jones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.