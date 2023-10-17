Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Why the Illawarra's iconic flame trees are out so early this year

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 17 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Keira framed by a flowering Illawarra flame tree. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Mount Keira framed by a flowering Illawarra flame tree. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Purple canopies of jacarandas might get all the attention, but nothing compares to the fiery displays from the Illawarra's iconic flame trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.