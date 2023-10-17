Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong hurdler Sarah Carli ramps up preparations for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Carli is back in Wollongong as she begins her long-term training for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Picture by Robert Peet
Sarah Carli is back in Wollongong as she begins her long-term training for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Picture by Robert Peet

Home is where the heart is for Sarah Carli, who is back in Wollongong as she begins her preparations for a huge 2024 athletics calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.