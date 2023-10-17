Residents and businesses of Port Kembla are preparing to scare the pants off people as the suburb becomes possessed for the annual Halloween Fear Fest.
Zombies, ghosts, skeletons, bats and jack-o-lanterns will be strewn from door to door along Wentworth Street on Saturday, October 28, for a frightening family-friendly festival, including one helluva haunted house.
"Port Kembla is the obvious choice for an event like this with the spooky vibes of our historic industrial setting, and very close knit business community," said Kelly Lorimer, secretary of the Port Kembla Chamber of Commerce.
The fun kicks off from 11am with various activities found along the main street including free children's activities, lollies for trick or treat, plus themed markets and art studios.
Tonitto's Cakes will host a Halloween bake-off, cafe Port Beirut will host a live reptile show, spookily themed markets at The Wentworth, barbecue and prizes with a family-day at the Commercial Hotel, face-painting and hair decorating at Pretty Hair and Off With The Heads Hair Studio, psychic readings at the Psychic Hub, craft and games at Delicioso Dessert Bar, plus a drag show at The Vault from 6pm.
Feel free to wander as many other stores and quirky corners will also get into the spirit along with the odd ghoulish flash mob.
Adults are also encouraged to dress up and stay for the Halloween themed live music scheduled at various venues after dark.
"Port Kembla already has a thriving art and music scene," said Chamber President Greg Rodgers.
"Lately, we're seeing a real uptake in the night-time economy with venues, such as The Vault, The Servo, the Back Alley and the Iron Yampi capturing the attention of the wider Illawarra community - entertainment and food are the you scene."
Meantime, Josh Smith will again welcome people into his lair - if they dare - as he transforms it into the ultimate haunted house on Second Avenue.
Following the success of his extravagant home of horrors in 2022, Mr Smith said this year he has gone "bigger and crazier" with the decorations.
"Last year I had two months to prep, this year I've been going since May," he said.
