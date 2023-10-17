A Wombarra listing that contains two beachside dwellings is on the market with a guide of $6.5 million.
The property at 555 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra boasts some eye-catching features and also has subdivision potential.
The property is due to be auctioned on November 18.
The current owners bought the property in 2014, when the cottage (which has since been renovated) was the only dwelling there.
They initially listed the property just before COVID-enforced lockdowns, but then an opening became available with a builder and they decided to go through with their long-time plans to build the main house.
The build took about 18 months, and was recently completed.
"We had plans approved, which took a number of years," the seller said. "We took it off the market, and took the opportunity to get it built."
She said the block size was appealing, and the goal was to "blend the bush that we've got next to us, and the outlook of the ocean".
"We wanted to have that mix of nature and looking out and having that ocean (view)," she said.
"You look out over the ocean... Just stunning views. In the morning, the sunrise is just absolutely stunning.
"You can feel really close to nature here, and it's very relaxing.
"It has a relaxed, peaceful vibe about it. And because we've used nice natural materials, there's a real warmth to it."
Sitting on 1051 square metres, the main house contains four bedrooms while the cottage has two bedrooms.
Features of the main house include a Cheminee Philippe fireplace; bespoke kitchen featuring recycled timbers, quartzite and quality finishes; 2.7-metre high ceilings and six millimetre thick tinted glass throughout.
There's also a 12-metre by two-metre saltwater concrete lap pool, and the east side of the property is only 90 metres to the surf.
Two other standout features of the home are the double copper Japanese bath and a 2.6-metre by 1.5-metre Swedish steam room.
These features were inspired by the the owners' travels, and to help create a home that "really is like a retreat".
"Instead of going on a holiday, your home is like that all the time," she said.
"So that was what we wanted to make this into. Why go away for a sauna, beautiful pool and Japanese bath experience when you can make that available in your own house? So that's what we've done.
"Being able to have an outdoor bath, for example, is an experience that does reset you... You can have a reset and feel like you're somewhere else."
The owners are selling the property to be closer to family.
The new owner could potentially sell, develop or lease the cottage as either two one-bedroom units, or convert it back to a four-bedroom home.
Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the early inquiry on the "well-appointed luxury property" had been from Sydney-based buyers.
She said the two houses offered the opportunity to live in one and holiday let the other.
"It can be subdivided, so someone could buy the whole lot and subdivide the cottage, and sell that," she said.
"Or they could retain it and it be used for multi-generational living."
