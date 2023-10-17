The Mercury in 1999: Dragon Paul McGregor set to retire

Former Steelers and Dragons player Paul McGregor's playing days looked likely to be over.
"At this stage it looks like that's it," he told the Mercury after the results of the latest scan on his shoulder.
It was an injury he suffered way back in the third round of the season.
"My game revolves around a lot of skill with my feet and strength," McGregor said. "My left arm is my palming arm and the arm that I can hold people off with; I had nothing there [in strength].
"I was lucky to get away for 15 or 17 games with something that I needed reconstructed straight away."
He said with the 1999 season - where the Dragons were defeated in the grand final - finishing so late and the following season starting early it ruled him out.
It turned out he wasn't quite done. The centre had a shoulder reconstruction, which saw him miss the 2000 season.
He returned for one last season in 2001.
