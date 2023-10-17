Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong motel work started without council approval

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 17 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work to fix waterproofing issues uncovered during heavy rain at the Surfside Motel began without Wollongong City Council approval. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Work to fix waterproofing issues uncovered during heavy rain at the Surfside Motel began without Wollongong City Council approval. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The new owners of a city motel started exterior upgrade work following heavy rains without approval from Wollongong City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.