"I've never seen them so golden, so early," were the words of chief scientist at the Botanic Gardens of Sydney Professor Brett Summerell.
And he's right. The trees around the Illawarra look beautiful, from the purple canopies of jacarandas to the fiery red of the Illawarra flame tree and the bright orange of the silky oak.
Prof Summerell confirmed what we thought we already knew in the Illawarra Mercury office.
The Jacarandas are out early. The flame trees aren't just early; they are almost two months early.
And you can probably tell by the red eyes and sniffles our trees are creating pollen in overtime.
"From an evolutionary perspective, if the plants think things are likely to get stressful, that will stimulate a big, packed flowering in order to be able to reproduce seeds and pass their genetic information on," Prof Summerell said.
Despite the current cooler snap, the Illawarra and Australia have been confirmed as in an El Nino by the Bureau of Meteorology. Further north in Kempsey, one person has already lost their life to intense bushfires.
According to our sister publication The Land, producers are worried about the fire season ahead after facing drought and floods over the last few years.
If our local trees weren't so beautiful, their early warning signal would be terrifying, and perhaps we should listen to their alarm call.
