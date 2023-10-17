Illawarra Mercury
Hydrogen-powered garbage truck makes first run in the Illawarra

Updated October 17 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:56pm
It might be out of sight of most residents, occurring before they've woken up, but the weekly bin pick up in the Illawarra is being watched by people around the globe after the introduction of the first hydrogen-powered garbage truck in Australia.

