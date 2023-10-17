A Bulli man was among 421 people arrested during a four-day police blitz on the state's worst domestic violence offenders.
Operation Amarok IV involved police raiding homes across NSW from Wednesday to Saturday (October 11-14), and it led to 768 charges being laid.
As the operation begun, Wollongong police released images of four alleged DV offenders they were chasing: Ozan Yucel, Tyson Prijt, Nerida Grantham and Jake Sarakatsianos. Police are yet to provide details on whether these people were arrested.
During some of the local raids, police seized child abuse material from a South Coast home; a gel blaster, ammunition and prohibited drugs from a Nowra home; and weapons from a Tahmoor home.
In Bulli, a 41-year-old's Hutton Avenue home was raided twice. When police arrived for a bail compliance check on October 11 he wasn't home and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police returned the following day to conduct a firearms prohibition order search and allegedly found a firearm stock and barrel.
The man was charged with firearm found at premises-subject to prohibition order, and the breach of bail offence.
At Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, October 12 he was granted conditional bail. He is next due to appear at court on December 5.
A stash of child abuse material allegedly found in a South Coast home led to the arrest of a 51-year-old man.
About 8.20am on Thursday, October 12, police raided a Catalina home and found a hard drive "containing images of child abuse material".
The man was arrested and charged with possess child abuse material. At Batemans Bay Local Court that same day he was granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on October 23.
A 22-year-old man was arrested after police allegedly found a gel blaster, ammunition, methylamphetamine and cannabis during a raid of a Nowra home on October 11.
The man was subject to a firearms prohibition order. He was also in breach of an apprehended violence order (AVO).
He was arrested and charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic), and firearm found at premises subject to prohibition order.
At Nowra Local Court he was granted conditional bail to reappear on October 25.
A stash of weapons and ammunition allegedly found in a Tahmoor home led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man.
"During a search of the home, officers located a sawn-off shotgun, a rifle, a loaded magazine, an air rifle, and several rounds of assorted ammunition," a police spokesperson said.
The raid on Friday, October 13 of the Bargo River Road home occurred at 4.30pm and led to six charges for the man including: possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, use, supply, acquire or possess defaced firearm, and possess ammunition w/o holding licence/permit/authority.
He appeared at Parramatta Local Court on October 14 and was granted conditional bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on October 26.
