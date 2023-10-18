You'll definitely see rainbow lorikeets - but can you spot the Illawarra's rarest birds?

Wollongong's daring rainbow lorikeets are out in force making the most of abundant flowering plants, while destructive sulphur-crested cockatoos can be seen picking over seeding grass and clover covered verges across the city.
But - with Australia's largest annual bird census on this week - will you be able to spot rarer species, like lyrebirds, powerful owls or even a gang-gang cockatoo?
Until October 22, residents can take part in the Aussie Bird Count, which helps researchers from the national organisation BirdLife to track the behaviour of birds across the country.
BirdLife's urban bird program manager and Wollongong resident Dr Holly Parsons said there were almost 350 species of birds which could be counted just in the Wollongong LGA thanks to the region's natural diversity.
"There are this huge diverse range of birds all found in a really small area because we have this unique ecosystem sandwiched between the escarpment and the coastline," she said.
"You get the seabirds off the coast, through to the urban birds - the sulpher-crested cockatoos, magpies and rainbow lorikeets - and then when you get up in to the escarpment you get rainforest birds - like you get lyrebirds, powerful owls or even federally listed threatened species like gang gang cockatoos."
Dr Parsons said she would be thrilled to discover any threatened species, but was just as happy to see ordinary species, like currawongs, and had a particular fondness for tiny blue superb fairy wrens.
"While it's great for us to see sort of threatened birds popping up, I really take joy from people getting that personal experience and interaction with birds through the bird count," she said.
"And that's valuable whether you're seeing a rainbow lorikeet or a really a threatened powerful owl."
With the Aussie Bird Count now in its 10th year, Dr Parsons said the changing climate was having an impact on the types of birds being seen in different places, with rain, heat and natural disasters causing a shift in the places some species live.
"We saw the devastation of the 2019/20 fires on wildlife, where there were huge numbers of birds lost 30 percent of their range, so we've seen decline in some of those birds," she said.
"After those fires we saw birds like gang gang cockatoos being recorded more commonly in urban areas and then retreating back into natural habitat as areas started to recover."
She said Illawarra residents could expect to see an abundance of birds this year.
"I think this year is going to be very different to last year because it is a lot drier and we have had these sort of quite unseasonably warm days," she said
"In Wollongong last year during the bird count it was incredibly wet, and so we didn't get as many birds recorded, and the diversity of birds was down as well."
She said birds had struggled with breeding, with a much higher failure rate for chicks and some birds choosing not to breed as their hollows and nests were too wet.
"This year hopefully there's going be a lot of birds around and it's great that there's a lot of things flowering at the moment because that increases activity of birds," she said.
"You're going to get lots of lorikeets and honey eaters."
The bird count complements the work of trained birdwatchers and ornithologists by focusing on common backyard and urban birds, filling a crucial gap in their understanding of everyday birds.
The insights from the count will help to shape BirdLife Australia's broader Bird Conservation Strategy, aiming to halt bird extinctions by 2032 and overall bird declines by 2050.
How to participate
