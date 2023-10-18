The Mercury in 1893: 'Hurricane' lashes Wollongong, destroys gardens

Wollongong residents experienced what the Mercury described as a "hurricane" in the early morning, waking people up.
"As dawn approached the wind grew in force and velocity until it became a tempest," the Mercury reported, "and as the day advanced the people of the district experienced a hurricane."
Galvanised iron and fence palings rattled and "kerosene tins were blown about backyards like toy balloons".
Fences and verandahs were blown away while branches were snapped off trees.
The wind was so fierce that apparently all the water was blown out of Tom Thumb Lagoon, replaced with sand blown in from the west.
"When daylight appeared owners of cottage gardens that were not sufficiently protected with high hedges or tall trees had the mortification of seeing their plants in a terrible plight, and it was very evident that most of their labour had been in vain," the Mercury wrote.
