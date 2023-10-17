A North Wollongong sex offender cut off his ankle monitor after being released on parole in a bid to dodge his reporting obligations.
Brendan Puckeridge dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Tuesday where a magistrate told him his offending struck "right at the heart of the justice system".
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order, destroying property worth over $2000 in value, and failing to comply with reporting obligations.
Tendered court documents state Puckeridge was sentenced in June 2022 to two years in jail with a non-parole period of one year for procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity.
He was released in June this year and fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet monitor as per his parole conditions.
Puckeridge also signed a form acknowledging that he was required to attend a police station within seven days to enter himself onto the Child Protection Register (CPR).
A CPR delegate called Puckeridge to follow up about this obligation on June 15 and scheduled an appointment for that afternoon.
He called back to say he would be running late, however he never attended the station.
Community corrections received a tampering alert in relation to Puckeridge's ankle monitor about 5.20pm the following day, which they later found cut off and ditched in a Pleasant Avenue car park.
Officers spoke to Puckeridge's brother shortly after who told them Puckeridge cut the anklet off and absconded to dodge his appointment. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Patrolling police officers saw Puckeridge standing with a group of people on July 1, including the child who he previously offended against and was prohibited from going near as per an apprehended violence order.
Police activated their warning lights and Puckeridge fled on a mountain bike. He was arrested after being found hiding in bushland at Balgownie, with the bike dumped nearby.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming accepted Puckeridge suffered significant disadvantage in his life, including being born addicted to heroin due to his mother's use, however pointed to the seriousness of his offending.
"You need to understand that an AVO is made for someone's protection," the magistrate said.
Puckeridge received a 16-month jail term with a non-parole period of eight months. He will become eligible for release in February 2024.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.