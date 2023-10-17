Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Brendan Puckeridge cut off ankle monitor to dodge signing onto Child Protection Register

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 17 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
Brendan Puckeridge was sentenced on October 17. Picture from Facebook
A North Wollongong sex offender cut off his ankle monitor after being released on parole in a bid to dodge his reporting obligations.

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

