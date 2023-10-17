'Illawarra' to make road return for Hawks next away outing

'Illlawarra' will return to the Hawks away playing kit for the club's next road clash with Melbourne United after logistical issues delaying the arrival of the new strip prior to last week's road double.
The club faced backlash on the eve of its season launch when the new away plying strip was released with 'Hawks' emblazoned in the front in place of where 'Illawarra' had previously sat.
It was a move in sync with multiple away strips across the league, with Adelaide, Sydney, Cairns and Perth among clubs opting for their respective monikers on the front of differing away kits.
However, the Hawks are the only club to have been stripped of its geographical roots by the NBL, which made dropping the region's name from the club emblem a condition of granting the license to a new ownership group ahead of the 2021 season.
The move to banish the region from the league's only foundation club sparked outrage, with coach Brian Goorjian among those to successfully campaign for its return just weeks into that season.
The history meant its absence from the strip this year did not go unnoticed among fans in September - though the NBL has no role in kit designs other than final rubber-stamping - with CEO Stu Taggart quick to apologise for the "internal miscommunication"
He assured fans "it'll be on the singlet for our first away game and there's no intention of taking it off."
Delays in the new kit arriving meant the Hawks took to the floor on the road in Tasmania and Adelaide with 'Illawarra' missing last week, but Taggart confirmed new kit will be ready for the club's round-five away clash.
"Illawarra will be on the playing strip for all remaining Hawks Away matches commencing on Sunday October 29 against Melbourne United," Taggart said.
Last week also saw the design reveal of the club's Indigenous Round strip designed by Aunty Trish Levett.
It is available for purchase from Wednesday ahead of Indigenous Round.
