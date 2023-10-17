Saya Sakakibara reckons it's surreal to have won the BMX World Cup a year after almost quitting the sport.
She took an extended break from competition after her semi-final crash at the Tokyo Olympics of 2021 which left her with lingering concussion symptoms.
But now she's back - big time.
The 24-year-old won her fifth World Cup event of the season on Saturday to be crowned the overall women's No.1.
The Helensburgh star earned her first global title when she reached the semi-final in the season-finale in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.
She then triumphed in her semi, and followed up to win the final, to emphatically underline her champion status.
The result caps a remarkable comeback for Sakakibara.
Sakakibara said after her struggles, her world title means "everything".
"This time last year I was in the lowest of the lows," she said. "I definitely thought of giving up altogether, I really didn't think it was worth the risk.
"But I am so happy that I brought out the courage and gave it one more red-hot go and it really paid off.
"When I was at home with my concussion this time last year, I never would have thought that I would win this overall and have such a successful season."
Olympic champion Bethany Shriever from Great Britain finished second overall while Frenchman Romain Mahieu won the men's world title.
Steve Larkin - AAP
