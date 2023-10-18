In a bid to open students' eyes to the world of second-hand clothes and treasures, the University of Wollongong is hosting an Op Shop Ball, but it seems many students are already keen thrifters.
UOW student Hanh Nguyen is "a big op shop fan" and checks the discount racks first.
"I think it's about environmental sustainability ... We can treasure our products and we can give them a new life and new home which is just kind of cool to think about," Ms Nguyen said.
The best bargain the 24-year-old found was a collection of $3 books which she later passed on to others.
It's easy to become a magpie in an op shop, swooping on shiny glamorous bargains, but Ms Nguyen advises students to pause and think first.
"They should find something that they think that they're going to need in the future, so they're not going to waste it," she said.
Since February 2022, students at the University of Wollongong (UOW) have had their very own op shop on campus which has been popular among students.
The op shop is run in partnership with UOW Pulse and social enterprise Green Connect and often has items specifically for students.
Volunteers said it's been handy for students and staff to find affordable clothes for special events or work placements, or even when the weather takes a turn during the day.
Maureen Burt has been volunteering at the UOW and Green Connect op shop since it opened and said she thinks the cost-of-living may have caused more staff and students to turn to op shops.
Within the store clothes racks are labelled as either masculine or feminine rather than men/women and it has become a safe space for students to wear whichever clothes they prefer.
"People come in because they're transitioning. That's always been a lot of fun, too. It's actually trying to help them work out their style of clothes, their colour, what they're comfortable wearing," Mrs Burt said.
One day a collection of brand-new designer European handbags was donated to the store which they discovered were worth about $750, they were sold for $150.
UOW student Shriruj Bisht said his friend found a cool t-shirt for $2 and since then he believes the best way to find an op shop bargain is through word-of-mouth.
"Just talk to people they'll tell you about the op shops where to buy things," he said.
Mr Bisht likes to search for sports gear before moving to the shoes and clothes section.
"You're actually investing in a sustainable world. So instead of regretting the money you spend in buying a hoodie for like a hundred dollars you can just get five hoodies that are actually really good from an op shop," he said.
The op shop was filled with students searching for an outfit for the UOW Op Shop Ball on Friday, October 20.
Students will be invited to peruse through the pop-up shop during the event and attend in their most fabulous op-shop outfits.
"We just encourage them not to go out and buy something special for that night ... to stop that fast fashion and increase our waste and landfill from clothes that you use once," Sarah Crutchley, head of marketing and communication at UOW Pulse.
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.