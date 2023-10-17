A decision is expected to be handed down in the case of a Dragons young gun and his father who fought allegations they chased a tradie up a roof and attacked him with a hammer.
St George Illawarra player Junior Amone, 21, and Talatau Amone, 47, arrived at Wollongong courthouse as the rain set in on Wednesday morning.
The father-son duo faced a two-day hearing in August where their legal team argued for their innocence, arguing Junior wasn't on the roof.
"(Junior) was not the person on the roof. In simple terms ... they've got the wrong person," high-profile defence barrister John Korn told the court.
Junior and Talatau pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, including common counts of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Tradesmen and cousins, Jai King and Dean West, took to the stand during the hearing to provide their version of the events of November 15, 2022.
Mr King said he was cleaning a roof across the road from the Amones' Warrawong household when Talatau started taking pictures of his Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip.
Mr King claimed he offered to move his vehicle however Talatau reached through the driver's side window and snapped off the indicator before a group of people then jumped on his car.
"All of a sudden these guys start getting up on the roof (of the house)," Mr King said.
"The two sons - one with a hammer - tried to hit me."
Mr King said he jumped onto a neighbouring roof to get away from Junior however he had nowhere to go, stepped backwards, hit the gutter and fell.
He said he sustained injuries including a broken hip.
Mr Korn said Junior had been incorrectly identified by a media article published a day after the incident, which influenced the pair's recollection.
The magistrate agreed and deemed the article as inadmissible.
When initially charged, Junior was unavailable for selection for three months due to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy.
However the rising star returned to play in March when it was decided the matter would remain in the local court.
More to come.
