Oak Flats teen rides her way to international glory

Oak Flats teenager Taleha Urszulak is the Illawarra's latest world champion.
The talented 17-year-old was part of the Australian U18 horse riding team which won gold at the World Mounted Games Championships in the Victorian town of Werribee earlier this month.
Taleha and her team-mates will go down in history as being part of the first ever Australian team to win the world title in this age-group.
Australia were deserved winners ahead of New Zealand and England, who came third.
It's a fitting reward for the talented teen who is a longtime member of the Woonona Pony Club and NSW Mounted Games Association.
"It was an amazing experience, especially being the first Australian team to win. It was great celebrating with my team-mates, coaches and supporters," Taleha said.
Kellie Urszulak said her daughter Taleha has been participating in mounted games for seven years.
"She loves this high-paced adrenaline sport," she said.
"I'm very proud of her and Team Australia. They've all worked so hard for this. They deserve all the success that comes their way."
Taleha has also enjoyed success representing her country in her other "passion", cricket.
In May this year she toured Vanuatu with the Australian Women's Indigenous cricket team to participate in an international cricket carnival.
"That was also an unbelievable experience," Taleha told the Mercury.
"It was great learning their culture and being able to showcase ours as well. It was awesome on and off the pitch.
"We won all four games we played so that just added to the experience."
It's been a busy time juggling sport and study for the year 12 student at Corpus Christi High School, who is doing her HSC.
