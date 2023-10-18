Holiday living and lifestyle awaits

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 3
With gardens and a pool area that are reminiscent of a five-star resort, this stunning home will give you holiday vibes every day.
Lisa McDonald, real estate agent at Ray White Shellharbour City said the size of the land and the home as well as the immaculate attention to detail, is really something that puts this home in a class of its own.
"The landscaping, floor plan and quality master build of the property is a rare find. This residence is well-planned, maintained and well deserving of the attention of prospective buyers," Lisa said.
Combining lux living and practical family spaces, the home features six bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, the main with a generous walk-in robe and en suite.
Designed over two floors, you'll find five bedrooms and an extra family room upstairs, while a guest/sixth bedroom is downstairs.
The floor plan is ideal for busy families and great for entertaining all year round. It features a full theatre room with projector and cinema lounges as well as a games room with complimentary pool table.
The modern kitchen and spacious family room open via glass bi-folds to the outdoor space. Your own private paradise awaits you in the backyard with a gas heated in-ground concrete pool and spectacular entertaining area, that have been created with so much detail.
"The backyard and pool area are one of the highlights of this home," Lisa said. "It's even more magical at sunset, and every evening is always different. The pink sunsets against the resort style pool area are picturesque. It's a great place to unwind and entertain all year round."
Positioned on a large 750 square metre block, the property is in walking distance to the Shellharbour Marina and Shallows.
"Shell Cove is a very sought after suburb now with the completed marina, entertainment precinct and local community feel," Lisa said. "Being only minutes walk to the Shellharbour township and beach offers families an incredible lifestyle."
Also included is a three car garage with a bonus drive through garage and carport hidden out of sight, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning throughout and 10kw solar system - 3 phase with inverter.
"It is a large property, featuring six bedrooms, so it would most likely suit a family or even a combination of elderly parents and family living together, as downstairs has a large bedroom and bathroom to take advantage of," Lisa said.
