Lifeline South Coast's Big Book Fair is ready for October 2023 event

By Newsroom
October 18 2023 - 2:15pm
Volunteer book sorters and packers Carolyn Akhurst, Liz Carter and Jan Eagleton work on getting the Lifeline book fair ready at Berkeley Sports Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr
If it feels like it's come around quick, then that's because it has, just six months after the last Lifeline South Coast Big Book Fair in March, the event is back for more.

