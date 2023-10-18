If it feels like it's come around quick, then that's because it has, just six months after the last Lifeline South Coast Big Book Fair in March, the event is back for more.
More than 85,000 books across 80 categories will be on sale across the four day event at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley.
Scores of volunteers work year round to collect the books, which they price up, place in boxes and shrink wrap to keep them safe from dust mites and damp.
Among the special books on display will be an 1838 volume of Major T L Mitchell's Three Expeditions into the Interior of Eastern Australia. The volume has a price tag of $1000.
A first edition of Charles Dickens Little Dorrit from 1857 is on sale for $200 and an 1810 edition of Sir Walter Scott's The Lay of the Last Minstrel will sell for $100.
But Renee Green Lifeline South Coast, CEO said they will have more than enough books to suit all tastes.
"Over the 80 categories we have something for everyone. Everyone has their own preference for what they like. We have a huge range of fiction and non-fiction," she said.
In March 2023 the event sold $185,000 worth of books and they hope to sell the same again to support the 100 volunteers working across the local lifeline service.
"All the funds raised come back to suicide prevention and support services in the community. The more that we raise, the more we can do in the community. We are seeing sustained levels of high demand over the last couple of years coming out of COVID and then running into new issues like the cost of living," Ms Green said.
The Big Book Fair will take place from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 October 2023 at the Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley. All proceeds from the Lifeline South Coast Book Fair will directly contribute to Lifeline South Coast's vital services, including crisis support, suicide prevention, and mental health education programs.
If you know someone who might be having a difficult time, please reach out to them and encourage them to seek help.
Please call Lifeline anytime on 13 11 14.
