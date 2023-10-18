Thousands expected at Wollongong rally against proposed Illawarra wind farm zone

Organisers expect thousands of people to rally against the proposed Illawarra wind farm zone later this month.
The Coalition Against Offshore Wind (CAOW) is pulling together the multiple groups that have emerged in opposition to the federal government proposal.
The hope is they will turn out in force at Flagstaff Hill, above Wollongong Harbour, from 11am on October 29.
"Our goal is to get as many people there as possible to show the federal member, Alison Byrnes, that the community once they find out about this proposal, are really pushing back against it," CAOW spokesperson Grant Drinkwater said.
Multiple speakers will address the crowd before a a mass paddle-out of surfers at 1pm.
"We are protesting against what is proposed. Simple," Mr Drinkwater said of the rally which has been promoted as a "peaceful community protest".
"I understand some people are in favor, but I also understand there's a lot of people who aren't so we're just encouraging people to voice their opinion.
"Because once that zoning's changed, it's changed and everything is too late.".
The rally follows on from a series of six of government information sessions, plus two community forums organised by Member for Cunningham, Alison Byrnes.
The first forum at Thirroul was a more confrontational affair than the one ot the University of Wollongong days later.
In between those two events, Wollongong City Council voted to back the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone.
The council also agreed to ask the government to consider moving it further from the coast if feasible, and consider the impact of wind turbines on residents, marine life, shipping and recreational fishing.
You can still make an official submission on the wind farms until November 15 after Environment Minister Chris Brown extended the consultation process by a month.
Pitched as Australia's fourth offshore wind energy development zone, and the second for NSW, the Illawarra zone is currently proposed for a 1400km2 area off the coast of Wombarra, in the north, to waters off Gerringong in the south, and between 10km to 30km out to sea.
