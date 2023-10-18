An Illawarra Bunnings store was one of the first in the country to host a pet adoption day, and more are to come.
On Saturday, October 14, shoppers at Kembla Grange Bunnings were met in store by groups of kittens looking for a home, as the store hosted Illawarra volunteer animal rescue organisation Friends for Life Rescue.
The day kicked off a national Stores for Paws push, where customers will have the option to swap their Bunnings sausage for a sausage dog.
All the Bunnings stores in the Illawarra will join in from this weekend, with RSPCA barbeques, awareness displays and rescue adoptions in store.
"We are really excited to launch our first ever Bunnings Stores for Paws event," Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said. "Pets have become an integral part of the family and we want to make a genuine difference for pets in need of a new home and the rescue groups caring for them, offering our stores as a place to raise awareness for their work and the opportunity to connect with potential adopters."
The nationwide initiative was launched with Humane Animal Rescue, and founder Grace Gibson Cain said the initiative offered a way out of animal shelters for dogs and cats.
Initiatives taking place at Bunnings Shellharbuor, Bellambi and Kembla Grange are below.
Shellharbour
Friday, October 20, 10:00am-12:00pm - Shellharbour City Council Awareness table
Saturday, October 21, 11:00am-1:00pm, National Kids Craft Pet Themed
Saturday, October 28, Time TBA, Animal Rescue Group - Animal Care Collection Illawarra
Saturday - Sunday October 28-29 - Adults DIY - Pet Friendly Gardens
Bellambi
Saturday, October 21
Sunday, October 22
Kembla Grange
Saturday, October 21
Sunday, October 22
Saturday, October 28
Sunday, October 29
