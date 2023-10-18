Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Kembla Grange Bunnings kicks off national pet adoption push

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong Captain Patrick Dangerfield and Western Bulldogs Captain Marcus Bontempelli with rescue pup Jess. Picture supplied
Geelong Captain Patrick Dangerfield and Western Bulldogs Captain Marcus Bontempelli with rescue pup Jess. Picture supplied

An Illawarra Bunnings store was one of the first in the country to host a pet adoption day, and more are to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.