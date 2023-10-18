Illawarra Mercurysport
St George Illawarra Dragons stand down Junior Amone

Updated October 18 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:15pm
The Dragons have stood down Junior Amone after the five-eighth was found guilty of a brutal rooftop hammer attack against a tradie, carried out across from their Warrawong household in November last year.

St George Illawarra stand down star Junior Amone
Junior Amone (left) arriving at Wollongong courthouse on August 17. Picture by ACM
The decision was handed down at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
