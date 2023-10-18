St George Illawarra stand down star Junior Amone

The Dragons have stood down Junior Amone after the five-eighth was found guilty of a brutal rooftop hammer attack against a tradie, carried out across from their Warrawong household in November last year.
A decision was handed down in the case of Junior, 21, and his father Talatau Amone, 47, at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday following a two-day hearing earlier this year. The pair each pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, including common counts of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Junior and Talatau will be sentenced on December 6 and each face a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.
"The Dragons acknowledge the guilty verdict handed down to player Talatau Amone in Wollongong Court today in relation to an assault last November," the club wrote in a statement.
"As a result of this outcome, Amone has been stood down from all club activities until further notice.
"The club will make no further comment at this time as court proceedings continue."
There was an air of anticipation around the Dragons when Shane Flanagan was unveiled as their new coach in June, however, Wednesday's decision adds more uncertainty to the joint venture's prospects for 2024.
Speculation continues to surround whether Amone's halves partner Ben Hunt wants to be in Wollongong, with media reports recently resurfacing that the Red V's skipper wants to move to Queensland.
However, Flanagan has repeatedly insisted that Hunt "will be here next year".
If Amone doesn't take to the field next year, former Bulldog Kyle Flanagan - son of coach Shane - could be an option to line up at five-eighth, while ex-Warrior and Titan Paul Turner has worn the No.6 jersey in NSW Cup this season.
The NRL's off-contract halves market is currently thin, however, Drew Hutchison could be a potential target for Shane Flanagan.
The Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles junior continues to face a nervous wait as the Roosters weigh up their options for 2024. The former Dragons product has gathered off-season interest from the Bulldogs, but media reports circulated last month that the 28-year-old could return to Wollongong.
Another ex-St George Illawarra utility, Kurt Mann, also remains off-contract at Newcastle and could be a potential option to slot in the halves at the Red V.
