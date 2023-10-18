Kiama council's sell-off of assets has continued, with its car park in Akuna Street now sold.
The site, located at 14 Akuna Street, Kiama had a price guide of $3.5 million to $4 million.
It sold earlier this week for an undisclosed figure, with official records not revealing the sale price.
However, selling agent, Simon Kersten from Colliers Wollongong said the sale price "significantly surpassed the guide" and was "well above our expectations".
Mr Kersten said it had been a "very competitive process", with two rounds of Expressions of Interest required.
He also couldn't reveal the identity of the buyer, but said they "have done work in Kiama before, so it's not like they're strangers to Kiama".
"We knew it was a great site, but we were surprised by the level of interest," Mr Kersten said. "It just shows the strength of Kiama given that we had a lot of inquiry."
Currently being utilised as a public car park, the site features approximately 2409.1 square metres of land across four lots. It has a height limit of 11 metres.
The site was being marketed as a "fantastic opportunity for development".
Mr Kersten previously told the Mercury the undeveloped public car park was a "highly sought-after piece of land in a really good location, with a lovely northerly aspect, and elevated so it gets views".
Earlier this year, Mr Kersten said interested buyers included those looking to build residential apartments/terraces with a commercial component.
"With regard to residential, it would be residential on the basis of shop top housing," he said.
Under current zoning, commercial premises; hotel or motel accommodation; shop top housing; and boarding houses are allowed at the site.
Last year, the council sold its landholdings on the opposite side of Akuna Street.
The Akuna Street properties were bought by Sydney property developers Level 33 for $28 million.
At the time, Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said it was the single biggest commercial transaction in council history.
Since last year, Kiama council has been open about the dire financial straits it has to overcome to avoid being placed in administration.
Their bottom line is now dependent on the sale of assets, including the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care facility, as well as off-loading the land in Akuna Street and several lots in Pheasant Point Drive and Noorinan Street.
