Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

National cat vaccine shortage forces RSPCA to turn away surrenders

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal Welfare League (AWL) NSW Illawarra Branch secretary Donna Ashelford with a cat. Picture by Robert Peet
Animal Welfare League (AWL) NSW Illawarra Branch secretary Donna Ashelford with a cat. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra cat owners are being urged to keep their pet's vaccinations up-to-date amid a national vaccine shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.