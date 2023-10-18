A Wollongong man who allegedly torched several bins and cars in a three-day arson spree, leaving behind a trail of destruction in his wake, has been identified.
Liam John Healey faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he did not apply for, and was formally refused bail.
The 21-year-old Wilson Street resident has been charged with 18 counts of damaging property by a fire or explosion and destroying or damaging property.
Suspicious fires ignited across the city between the early hours of Thursday, October 12 and Saturday, October 14, with units, bins, trees and a car targeted by the alleged arsonist.
Police will allege Healey lit 13 garbage bins on fire outside several residences and businesses, including ones belonging to Cold Rock Ice Cream and the Boat Harbour Motel.
He also allegedly torched a tree outside Staff Street, a mattress in the common area of a Cliff Road unit, and three vehicles - leaving significant damage in his path.
Nobody was injured in the fires but a damage bill is believed to be around $50,000. Officers arrested Healey after a raid of his home allegedly uncovered burnt out clothing.
He will next face court on November 1.
