A Balgownie mother says she and her children have been waiting for eight months to be moved to another public housing home, despite being listed as an at-risk priority for a transfer because of domestic violence and other issues.
The family has lived in Tucker Avenue for the past year, but are desperate to move elsewhere.
"It's been absolute hell here the past 12 months," she said.
Due to domestic violence, one of her children's mental health and other reasons, the woman said the family was put down as an at-risk priority transfer.
But she said she had been given no indication as to when this might happen, and her repeated enquiries had gone unanswered.
The woman said she had identified numerous vacant properties, one of which had stood empty for several months, but was told they were either under maintenance or no longer available.
Violence in the immediate neighbourhood was also a concern, she said, and her children were not comfortable being left alone in the home for even a short time.
"They don't feel safe here, they're terrified," the woman said.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) manages public housing, while the Department of Communities and Justice manages transfers and allocates homes.
A NSW government spokesperson said the government provided social housing "to eligible applicants as quickly as possible, prioritising those most in need, including people who are homeless, escaping domestic violence or with severe and ongoing medical conditions".
The spokesperson said DCJ would make an offer to a resident once it identified a suitable new home.
"DCJ cannot comment on a resident's individual circumstances for privacy reasons," they said.
A vacant lot near their current home, left empty after one of the Tucker Avenue townhouses burnt down in 2018, is overgrown and has become a dumping ground for rubbish.
The woman said she was concerned about red-bellied black snakes taking up residence there, especially being so close to the escarpment, but the mess was not cleaned up despite making several complaints over the course of the year.
"We have a right to feel safe and secure in our home... and it seems like they don't give a shit," she said.
This week, after an enquiry from the Mercury, that workers arrived in Tucker Avenue to begin removing the rubbish.
The government spokesperson said the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) had arranged for its maintenance contractor to clean up block and remove any rubbish by Tuesday, October 24.
"LAHC will monitor the site on a regular basis and increase the lawns and grounds servicing to address the rubbish dumping activity," they said.
The spokesperson said people should call the maintenance line on 1300 422 322 for any maintenance matters.
