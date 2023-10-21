Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Family fleeing domestic violence wait months for housing transfer

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 21 2023 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tucker Avenue, and inset, rubbish dumped on a vacant block among the townhouses. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and supplied
Tucker Avenue, and inset, rubbish dumped on a vacant block among the townhouses. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and supplied

A Balgownie mother says she and her children have been waiting for eight months to be moved to another public housing home, despite being listed as an at-risk priority for a transfer because of domestic violence and other issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.