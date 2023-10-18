A tradie has been praised for helping to put out a fire that erupted in grass near Memorial Drive in Fairy Meadow.
Firefighters from Bulli and Wollongong were called to the fire at 5.19pm on Wednesday, October 19, and arrived to find a tradie putting buckets of water onto the flames.
"When we got there there was a tradesman getting water out of the creek to put it on the fire," Fire and Rescue NSW Station Officer Greg Shepherd said.
The fire burnt around 30 square metres of grassland on the eastern side of Memorial Drive, near Cabbage Tree Creek.
The stretch of grass has been the target of recent arson attacks, with firefighters called to the area last month.
On September 21, a fire erupted in grassland between a creek and walkway off Memorial Drive, south of Towradgi Road.
On September 20, as the Illawarra sweltered through heatwave conditions and gusty winds, firefighters were called to two separate grass fires that erupted within minutes of each other.
A fire off Memorial Road, at Elliotts Road, in Fairy Meadow received 91 triple-0 calls, with another burning off Cliff Road in North Wollongong.
The grass fires come as 21-year-old Liam John Healey faced Wollongong Local Court accused of being behind a three-day arson spree that put lives at risk.
Wollongong Police District Chief Inspector Steve Worthington said the spate of grass fires was a concern.
"While there was no property damage or people injured, we're still concerned about these types of incidents," he said.
"If you have any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
