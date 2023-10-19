Illawarra Mercury
Any Kiama e-scooter trial ruled out by councillor vote

By Glen Humphries
October 19 2023 - 11:27am
Kiama councillors have voted that the footpaths of the town are no place for e-scooters. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Kiama councillors have officially ruled out any e-scooter trial in the seaside town.

