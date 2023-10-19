'Sudden booms' expected during Russell Vale blast simulation

Russell Vale residents could be disturbed by a series of "sudden bangs or booms" if a series of blast simulator demonstrations are approved by Wollongong City Council.
The University of Wollongong has an Advanced Blast Simulator in York Place, Russell Vale.
The simulator has been used to test the effects of a blast on items including building components such as windows, doors and walls.
Read more: Figtree creek turns fluorescent green
During the 26th International Symposium on Military Aspects of Blast and Shock from December 3-8, UOW is proposing to hold demonstrations of the blast simulator.
The demonstrations will be held over three days from December 4-6 with two sessions a day between 2-6pm.
The university - which had previously operated the simulator without council approval - has lodged a development application with the council for the demonstrations.
"The levels of the predicted noise and the likely character of the noise is likely to be perceived by the average human ear at distance as sounding like a distant gunshot or sudden bang or boom," a letter to residents stated.
"There is also potential likelihood that the blast events may impact some domestic pets - such as dogs, cats, birds - but only very temporarily."
While the simulator can replicate an air blast from up to five tonnes of TNT, an acoustic report recommends the demonstrations have far less strength than that, through the use of quarter and half shots.
The nearest residence to the simulator itself is 145 metres away over the rail line at Edward Corrigan Close,
The acoustic report suggested the maximum noise level for a half shot as heard by the closest resident is 119 decibel, and 116 decibels for a quarter shot.
The report said these noise levels would not cause any hearing damage though there was a "likelihood that brief minor vibration of light structural elements in residences (eg. windows rattling)" may occur.
"It is recommended that noise monitoring is conducted in real-time of all shots, and adjustments to the shot scenarios conducted as required if criteria are exceeded," the report stated.
The development application is on public exhibition until October 27.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.