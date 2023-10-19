Illawarra Mercury
'Sudden booms' expected during Russell Vale blast simulation

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 19 2023 - 12:47pm
The Advanced Blast Simulator in York Place, Russell Vale, could be used for a series of demonstrations in December. Picture by University of Wollongong
Russell Vale residents could be disturbed by a series of "sudden bangs or booms" if a series of blast simulator demonstrations are approved by Wollongong City Council.

