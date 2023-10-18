Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong businesses take up free trade advantages with UK

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated October 20 2023 - 6:50pm, first published October 19 2023 - 10:59am
Luara Jackson, business development manager for South Coast business Phycohealth is preparing the company's first shipment for export to the UK. Picture by Anna Warr
A South Coast-based business is preparing a shipment of 400 units of seaweed pasta and muesli to be stocked by a UK high-street supermarket, while a UK tech business that is sticking computer chips inside rugby balls has set up an Australian base in Wollongong.

