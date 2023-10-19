A man has been accused of being "well-entrenched" in drug supply after $135,000 in profits, a gun, and an unlawfully obtained NSW Police badge was allegedly uncovered in a raid of his Wollongong unit.
Joshua Tate Crowley, 25, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Wednesday where he applied for his release.
Tendered court documents state officers found $135,030 in dirty drug money, an American Carbine .22 Calibre 7 shot revolver, a NSW Police ID card and NSW Police badge within Crowley's two-bedroom Aitchison Street apartment on October 11.
The court heard 838.7 grams of cocaine and 609 grams of cannabis, along with scales, resealable bags, a counting machine and several mobile phones were also allegedly unearthed.
Defence lawyer James Lang argued only $5,000 of the cash was found within his client's bedroom, with the drugs and other items found within the unit's common areas.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Davis opposed Crowley's release, arguing the case against him was strong given that he lived alone, with his girlfriend visiting from "time to time".
"He lives alone, he's the only one on the lease, and a large amount of property is located at the premises showing that he is well-entrenched in drug supply activity," Sgt Davis said.
"The activities outlined in the fact sheet are of great concern to the community."
Mr Land argued Crowley, who has a limited criminal history, had a great need to be at liberty due to living with a serious medical condition. He added a $50,000 surety could be offered up by relatives.
However Magistrate Mark Douglass denied Crowley's release on account of the seriousness of the allegations.
"The combination of money, drugs, and a firearm such as a pistol ... gives the court concern in relation to this particular person being part of a planned, organised criminal enterprise," the magistrate said.
Crowley is yet to enter formal pleas to charges of supplying drugs, possessing drugs, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing an unregistered firearm, not storing a firearm safely, and unlawfully obtaining goods.
He will face court again on December 12.
