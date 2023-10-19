Illawarra Mercury
Woonona High School teacher will travel to New York, London and Paris to learn about the future of retail

Marlene Even
Marlene Even
Updated October 19 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 4:00pm
Holly Cohen a teacher at Woonona High School received the Premiers Vocational Education Scholarship. Picture by Anna Warr
Holly Cohen a teacher at Woonona High School received the Premiers Vocational Education Scholarship. Picture by Anna Warr

A Woonona High School teacher has won a working trip to New York, Paris and London to learn about the latest trends and innovations in retail.

