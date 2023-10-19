Wollongong United have continued their off-season recruitment spree, with Coniston midfielder Jason Zufic the latest player headed to Macedonia Park.
The club announced on Thursday that Zufic - a month after playing a key role in Coniston's 1-0 Illawarra Premier League grand final win over Cringila - would join United for the 2024 season.
The signing sees Zufic link back up with United head coach Rob Jonovski, who was at the helm at "Cono" for two-and-a-half years before his unexpected departure from the club in mid-2023. The pair also won a premiership together in 2019 at Corrimal, with the Rangers beating Wollongong Olympic 2-1 on grand final day.
"Jason has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League the past few seasons, is versatile and can fill many positions across the park," the club wrote in a statement on Thursday.
"Jason is excited to be joining the club and reuniting with coach Rob Jonovski and is expecting a massive season for both himself and the club."
Zufic is the latest recruit to join United for their 2024 campaign, with the club recently poaching former Port Kembla captain Jordan Nikolovski and ex-Wollongong Wolves duo Josh Galevski and Nav Darjani. Klime Sekutkoski has also returned after spending a year away playing in the NPL NSW competition.
There has also been a host of re-signings announced, with Mitsuo Yamada, Rene Vescio, Bailey Babarovski and James Stojanovski heading the list of talent to stay in Berkeley.
