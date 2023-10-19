Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Environment

Emergency response after creek turns fluorescent green in Figtree

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services have raced to Figtree after a creek running near homes and a childcare centre turned bright green.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.