Emergency response after creek turns fluorescent green in Figtree

Emergency services have raced to Figtree after a creek running near homes and a childcare centre turned bright green.
Multiple Fire and Rescue NSW trucks and council workers were called to American Creek, which runs off Musgrave Place, just after 11am.
There are currently four fire trucks, HAZMAT crews, council workers and on scene.
Firefighters are continuing to trace the green substance and are conducting testing in Richards Street, Unanderra.
More to come.
