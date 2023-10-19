Illawarra Mercury
Late Ironman champion to be honoured in Thirroul at annual Dean Mercer Dash

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 2:45pm
Late Ironman great Dean Mercer (inset) will be honoured on Sunday as Thirroul SLSC president John Dryden (left), 15-year-old competitor Ethan Rule and club board coach Jeff Wall gear up for the Dean Mercer Dash. Picture by Anna Warr
Late Ironman great Dean Mercer (inset) will be honoured on Sunday as Thirroul SLSC president John Dryden (left), 15-year-old competitor Ethan Rule and club board coach Jeff Wall gear up for the Dean Mercer Dash. Picture by Anna Warr

One of the Illawarra's greatest Ironmen will be honoured when the annual Dean Mercer Dash is held in Thirroul this Sunday.

